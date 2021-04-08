Dara Birnbaum, Tourmaline Among 2021 Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced today the 184 recipients of its 2021 fellowships, which are awarded to scholars, writers, and artists based on prior achievement. In the Creative Arts category, awardees include Dara Birnbaum, Enrique Chagoya, Michelle Grabner, Sung Hwan Kim, Jesse Krimes, Jill Magid, Helen Molesworth, Chon Noriega, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Dread Scott, Cauleen Smith, Annie Sprinkle, Tourmaline, Christopher Williams, and Jake Yuzna.

Ranging in age from thirty-one to eighty-five, the fellows were selected from a pool of almost three thousand applicants. Together, they represent forty-nine scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, twenty-eight states and two Canadian provinces, and seventy-three academic institutions. Nearly sixty of the recipients have no full-time academic affiliation.

“A Guggenheim Fellowship has always been meaningful, but this year we know it will be a lifeline for many of the new Fellows at a time of great hardship, a survival tool as well as a creative one, said Edward Hirsch, President of the Foundation. “The work supported by the Fellowship will help us understand more deeply what we are enduring individually and collectively, and it is an honor for the Foundation to help the Fellows do what they were meant to do.”

Since its establishment in 1925, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has granted nearly $400 million in Fellowships to over 18,000 individuals. This year’s fellows in the Creative Arts and Humanities categories are as follows:

CREATIVE ARTS

Biography

Victoria Johnson, New York, NY

Choreography

Tommie-Waheed Evans, Philadelphia, P

Maureen Fleming, New York, NY

Christopher L. Huggins, New York, NY

José Ome Navarrete Mazatl, Oakland, CA

Helen Simoneau, Brooklyn, NY

Christopher Williams, New York, NY

Drama & Performance Art

Mike Lew, Brooklyn, NY

Kaneza Schaal, Brooklyn, NY

Sarah Cameron Sunde, New York, NY

Fiction

Kaitlyn Greenidge, Westborough, MA

Mitchell S. Jackson, Chicago, IL

Tayari Jones, Atlanta, GA

Daniel Mason, Palo Alto, CA

Laura van den Berg, Sanford, FL

Paul Yoon, Sanford, FL

Film-Video

Ephraim Asili, Hudson, NY

Keren Cytter, Elmhurst, NY

Faren Humes, Miami, FL

Richard Kraft, Coxsackie, NY

Irene E. Lusztig, Ben Lomond, CA

Jill Magid, Brooklyn, NY

Alison McAlpine, Montreal, QC, Canada

Alexandre Moratto, Santa Clara, CA

Annie Silverstein, Austin, TX

Cauleen Smith, Los Angeles, CA

Annie Sprinkle, San Francisco, CA

Beth Stephens, San Francisco, CA

Jorge Thielen Armand, London, ON, Canada

Tourmaline, Brooklyn, NY

Jake Yuzna, Minneapolis, MN

Fine Arts

Amy Adler, Los Angeles, CA

Brandon Ballengée, Arnaudville, LA

Lisa Beck, Brooklyn, NY

Dara Birnbaum, New York, NY

A.K. Burns, Stone Ridge, NY

Crystal Z Campbell, Oklahoma City, OK

Enrique Chagoya, San Francisco, CA

William Cordova, North Miami Beach, FL

Luba Drozd, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Ferris, Evanston, IL

Eve Fowler, Los Angeles, CA

Lilian Garcia-Roig, Tallahassee, FL

Michelle Grabner, Fox Point, WI

Diana Guerrero-Maciá, Chicago, IL

Josephine Halvorson, Mill River, MA

Sung Hwan Kim, New York, NY

Jesse Krimes, Philadelphia, PA

Karen Lofgren, Los Angeles, CA

Elizabeth Malaska, Portland, OR

Pepón Osorio, Philadelphia, PA

Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Brooklyn, NY

Dread Scott, Brooklyn, NY

James Siena, New York, NY

Jane South, Brooklyn, NY

Melissa Thorne, Troy, NY

Peter B. Williams, Wilmington, DE

General Nonfiction

Alexander Chee, Hanover, NH

Ian Frazier, Montclair, NJ

William Giraldi, Cambridge, MA

Farah Jasmine Griffin, New York, NY

Helen Molesworth, Los Angeles, CA

George Prochnik, London, United Kingdom

Wendell Steavenson, London, United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan, Philadelphia, PA

Michelle Tea, Glendale, CA

Kate Zambreno, Brooklyn, N

Music Composition

Rez Abbasi, New York, NY

Ashkan Behzadi, Toronto, ON, Canada

Donnacha Dennehy, Princeton, NJ

Zosha Di Castri, New York, NY

Sky Macklay, Paris, France

Miya Masaoka, New York, NY

Nkeiru Okoye, New Paltz, NY

Igor Santos, Evanston, IL

Ming Tsao, Berlin, Germany

Elio Villafranca, Bronx, NY

Katherine Young, Decatur, GA

Nina C. Young, New York, NY

Photography

Sama Alshaibi, Tucson, AZ

Suzanne Bloom, Houston, TX

Richard Allen Frishman, Langley, WA

Ed Hill, Houston, TX

Zig Jackson, Savannah, GA

Michael Jang, San Francisco, CA

Ken Light, Orinda, CA

Stephen Marc, Tempe, AZ

Tamara Reynolds, Nashville, TN

Jono Rotman, San Francisco, CA

Victoria Sambunaris, Stottville, NY

Bill Sullivan, New York, NY

Ron Tarver, Elkins Park, PA

Rodrigo Valenzuela, Los Angeles, CA

Chris Verene, Brooklyn, NY

Poetry

Ellen Bass, Santa Cruz, CA

Don Mee Choi, Seattle, WA

Andrea Cohen, Watertown, MAS

Stephen Kuusisto, Syracuse, NY

Sandra Lim, Cambridge, MA

Tracie Morris, Brooklyn, NY

Craig Morgan Teicher, Verona, NJ

Roberto José Tejada, Houston, T

Connie Voisine, Las Cruces, NM

Mark Wunderlich, Catskill, NY

HUMANITIES

American Literature

Joshua Bennett, Braintree, MA

Raúl Coronado, San Francisco, CA

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Peter Hewitt Christensen, Rochester, NY

Classics

Paul J. Kosmin, Cambridge, MA

Early Modern Studies

Marisa Anne Bass, Guilford, CT

East Asian Studies

Joan Judge, Toronto, ON, Canada

English Literature

John S. Garrison, Grinnell, IA

Laura Otis, Atlanta, GA

European & Latin American History

Emily Joan Greble, Nashville, TN

Bianca Premo, South Miami, FL

Todd David Shepard, New York, NY

Tara Zahra, Chicago, IL

European & Latin American Literature

Debarati Sanyal, Berkeley, CA

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Susan Murray, New York, NY

James Tweedie, Seattle, WA

Fine Arts Research

Julie Nelson Davis, Philadelphia, PA

Chon Noriega, Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Pon, Los Angeles, CA

History of Science, Technology, & Economics

Lochlann Jain, San Francisco, CA

Intellectual & Cultural History

Michael Gubser, Manassas, VA

Seth Koven, Havertown, PA

Imani Perry, Glenside, PA

Linguistics

David Goldstein, Los Angeles, CA

Patrick C M Wong, Shatin, NT, Hong Kong

Literary Criticism

Robyn Creswell, New York, NY

Elizabeth Mary DeLoughrey, Los Angeles, CA

Tarek El-Ariss, Hanover, NH

Medieval & Renaissance History

Vincent Barletta, Palo Alto, CA

Simon Doubleday, Astoria, NY

Philosophy

Lanier Anderson, Mountain View, CA

Jennifer Lackey, Evanston, I

Roslyn Weiss, Oradell, NJ

Religion

Steven P. Hopkins, Swarthmore, PA

Amira Mittermaier, Toronto, ON, Canada

Tisa Wenger, Hamden, CT

South & Southeast Asian Studies

Ali Anooshahr, Sebastopol, CA

Ronit Ricci, Mevasseret Zion, Israel

Theatre Arts & Performance Studies

M. Bogad, Berkeley, CA

Rebecca Schneider, Warwick, RI

Translation

Jessica Cohen, Denver, CO

Edward Gauvin, Sacramento, CA

United States History

Cindy Hahamovitch, Athens, GA

Kevin J. Mumford, Chicago, IL

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Philadelphia, PA

Heather Ann Thompson, Detroit, MI

