David Adjaye Tapped to Design New Princeton University Art Museum

Princeton University announced today that London-based architect David Adjaye, of Adjaye Associates, will lead the design for the university’s art museum, which has a collection of over 100,000 works spanning from the age of antiquity to contemporary art. The current museum is projected to close in 2020 for about three years; the new museum will replace it with a “dramatically enlarged space for the exhibition and study of the museum’s encyclopedic collections, special exhibitions and art conservation, as well as object-study classrooms and office space for the hundred-person museum staff,” according to the school’s statement.

“We are delighted to be chosen to shape the future of the Princeton University Art Museum, one of the finest university art museums and among the oldest art collecting institutions in America,“ said Adjaye, who was a visiting professor at the university from 2008 to 2010. “Defining a powerful center of cultural gravity at the heart of one of the greatest universities in the world, the new Princeton University Art Museum building will engage with its campus and vibrant communities through a new synthesis of art, learning and social opportunities.”

In 2015 the British-Ghanaian architect designed the fifty sixth Venice Biennale’s central pavilion and exhibition spaces with curator Okwui Enwezor, and in 2017 his design for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture—which was inaugurated in 2016 by President Obama in Washington, D.C.—won the Design of the Year from London’s Design Museum. In 2017 he was named as one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” of the year and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. Adjaye is also overseeing the designs for Riga’s Latvian Museum of Contemporary Art and the new Studio Museum in Harlem.

