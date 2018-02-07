David Binder Joins Brooklyn Academy of Music as Artistic Director

The Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York announced that Tony Award-winning producer David Binder will be the organization’s new artistic director. He will officially succeed longtime BAM executive producer Joseph V. Melillo in 2019, but will begin working at the academy on a part-time basis starting immediately.

Binder has a range of experience with on and off Broadway productions as well as festivals both locally and internationally. In 1997, he mounted the original production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and its revival, which won four Tony Awards. He also produced John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, the first Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun, Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations, De La Guarda, and Fuerza Bruta. He is also the 2018 guest artistic director of the London International Festival of Theater, which will take place in June. In 2009 he produced the New Island Festival on Governors Island, a ten-day event of site-specific performance, music, theater, and dance from the Netherlands, and in 2007, he produced the High Line Festival in New York.

“David is a cultural omnivore in the truest sense, with a broad artistic sensibility and curiosity,” BAM president Katy Clark said in a statement. “And he is energized by the scope and scale of BAM, its long legacy, and the incredible challenges of engaging multiple audiences with integrity.” She also noted that his appointment “signals a major step forward in realizing BAM’s plan for a more holistic artistic vision.” For the organization twentieth season, all of the institution’s programming, including live performance, cinema, education, community, humanities, digital, visual art, and the archives, will be organized by one curatorial team.