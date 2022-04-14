David Oresick to Lead Mattress Factory

Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory on April 13 announced that David Oresick will serve as its next executive director, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Oresick replaces Hayley Haldeman, who led the institution for three years and is departing ahead of the birth of her second child. Oresick arrives from Silver Eye Center for Photography, which he led since 2014, overseeing the nonprofit gallery’s million-dollar move from the South Side to Bloomfield, where it was reestablished in 2017.

A native of Pittsburgh, Oresick recalls visiting the Mattress Factory as a child. He was especially taken with James Turrell’s Danaë, a floating blue and black rectangle backlit by an ultraviolet glow. “It was a revelatory experience of what art could be,” he told the Gazette, “a glorious meditative rumination on perception. It was not like any other kind of art I had seen. It was a huge part of my decision to go to art school and make my life about this.”

Oresick obtained his bachelor’s degree in photography from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in the same subject from Columbia College Chicago, where he studied under Dawoud Bey and launched his career, working as a curatorial assistant at the Museum of Contemporary Photography, which is affiliated with the college. He went on to manage Light Work in Syracuse, New York, leading the artist-in-residence program for photography and videography. While at Silver Eye, Oresick curated more than twenty exhibitions and cofounded the Visual Arts Coalition for Equity, which inaugurated a paid training program for aspiring community arts leaders. He currently teaches the history of photography at Carnegie Mellon University.

Oresick will step into his new role May 16.

