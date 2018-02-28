David Platzker, Curator of Drawings and Prints at MoMA, Resigns

David Platzker, who has served as curator of drawings and prints at the Museum of Modern Art in New York since May 2013, resigned from his post earlier this month. Known for his expertise in artists’ books, multiples, ephemera, and post-1960s artworks, Platzker has worked on a number of exhibitions over the years, including “There Will Never Be Silence: Scoring John Cage’s 4’33”” (2014), in collaboration with Jon Hendricks; “Sites of Reason” (2014), with Erica Papernik; and “Gilbert & George: The Early Years” (2015). Most recently, he organized the museum’s upcoming Adrian Piper show, which is expected to open on March 31.

“I’ve stepped away from the museum to initiate projects that more closely mirror my long-term interests surrounding art, artists, and context in our contemporary world,” Platzker told artforum.com. “With my contributions to the Piper publications and exhibition concluded, it felt like an opportune moment to depart knowing that Christophe Cherix and Connie Butler—as my collaborators—will skillfully oversee the show’s installation plan developed over a year ago.”

“I’m additionally looking forward to rededicating my time and energy towards a number of projects initiated before my tenure at MoMA began, including a book on Kynaston McShine’s ‘Information’ (1970) exhibition and the ongoing artistic reverberations stemming from ideas the show forwarded surrounding art’s place in a broader society, a subject as timely and relevant today as it was then.”

Prior to arriving at MoMA, Platzker served as founding director of Specific Object, a gallery, bookshop, and storehouse for a range of items from artists, which he established in 2004. Platzker also worked as the executive director of Printed Matter from 1998 to 2004 and held positions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.