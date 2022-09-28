David Zwirner Announces Partnership with Literary Magazine The Drift

David Zwirner today announced a partnership with two-year-old literary magazine The Drift that will see the blue-chip gallery become the lead funder of the triannual publication. Zwirner’s involvement will allow the magazine to plan years ahead, undertake more ambitious projects, and establish itself as a platform for new voices and ideas. The Drift will maintain complete editorial independence under the arrangement. Beginning in spring of next year, David Zwirner will host an annual gala for the magazine.

The Drift was founded in June 2020 by recent Harvard grads Drift Kiara Barrow and Rebecca Panovka, who serve as the publication’s coeditors. The magazine appears in print and online, and focuses on culture, literature, and politics. During its brief existence, it has become known for introducing and nurturing emerging young talent, especially women and people of color.

“We’ve long been admirers of David Zwirner’s incredible roster of artists, innovative programming, and ambitious, multifaceted publishing projects. We’re honored and very grateful to have the support of such a significant cultural institution,” said Barrow in a statement. “Until now, The Drift has been operating on a small budget. This partnership will allow us to make the magazine more sustainable, and continue to provide a platform for new voices and fresh ideas for many years to come,” acknowledged Panovka in a statement.

“I came to know The Drift in 2020, as a contributor to their second issue,” said Lucas Zwirner, “and I’ve been a huge fan ever since.” Zwirner cited the gallery’s commitment to “fostering an ecosystem of dialogue and criticism” and noted that “magazines like The Drift are essential to a healthy culture of discourse, and we are honored to be able to support their mission of bringing young voices and innovative ideas to the fore.”

Among the collaborations The Drift will explore with the gallery are an interview with Barbara Kruger, which will run in the magazine’s fall 2022 issue.

