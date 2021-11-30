David Zwirner Taps Lihua Tung to Lead Hong Kong Outpost

New York–based gallery David Zwirner has announced Lihua Tung as the new director of its Hong Kong location. Since February 2020 a senior director and senior specialist of twentieth-century and contemporary art at Phillips auction house in Hong Kong, Tung will work in tandem with the outpost’s senior director, Leo Xu. The pair are charged with expanding the gallery’s presence in exhibitions and fairs across Asia. Tung, who prior to her arrival at Phillips spent nearly a dozen years specializing in contemporary art at the Hong Kong and Taiwan outposts of storied auction house Christie’s, will additionally focus on primary and secondary market sales.

“Lihua was instrumental at Phillips, and for over a decade at Christie’s, with bringing Western artists to an Asian audience. I am excited for her to join Leo, who has been successfully doing the same thing for our artists since we opened our Hong Kong gallery in 2018,” said David Zwirner in a statement. Xu also issued a statement, noting, “Lihua is one of the colleagues from Asia’s auction world whom I’ve always respected for her professionalism and knowledge of the secondary market and her commitment to local clients. I trust her expertise in postwar and contemporary art and her knowledge of the Taiwan market, which will complement what we have been doing in Hong Kong, and will make an invaluable contribution to our development and programming in the region.”

Zwirner opened its Hong Kong gallery in 2018; at present, the space is its only outpost in all of Asia, where the contemporary art market has been heating up in past months, even as the arts are navigating censors in the city-state as Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam increasingly brings to bear a national security law enacted in June of 2020.

