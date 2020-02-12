Dawn DeDeaux and Arthur Lewis Join Prospect New Orleans Board

Prospect New Orleans (PNO) has welcomed two new members to its board: artist Dawn DeDeaux and curator Arthur Lewis, the creative director of UTA Fine Arts & UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles. They will help guide the organization as it prepares for its fifth edition, “Yesterday We Said Tomorrow,” which opens on October 24. Curated by artistic directors Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi, Prospect.5 will take place at museums, cultural spaces, and public sites throughout New Orleans.

“We are truly honored to add two luminaries like Dawn and Arthur to our board,” said Prospect executive director Nick Stillman. “They’re each ideal Prospect board members: New Orleans natives with global impact and experience and hearts firmly rooted in their home city. Any cultural institution, New Orleans-based or otherwise, would be lucky to have them as board members.”

Commenting on her appointment, DeDeaux, whose retrospective, “The Space Between Worlds,” will be held at the New Orleans Museum of Art and run concurrently with Prospect.5, said, “The establishment and continuation of Prospect is among the most important investments in the future of New Orleans and its cultural community—seeding the city and region with access to cutting edge international art at the highest level and interaction with its master practitioners. I look forward to furthering the vision and outreach of PNO as a member of the Prospect board.”

ALL IMAGES