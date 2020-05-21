Deadline for $100,000 Future Generation Art Prize Extended to June 3

The Future Generation Art Prize has extended its application deadline to June 3, to offer artists internationally more time to take part in the sixth edition of the contemporary art prize. Previous winners of the $100,000 accolade include Dineo Seshee Bopape, Lynette Yiadom Boakye, and Cinthia Marcelle. Only artists between the ages of eighteen and thirty-five are eligible to apply. From the pool of applicants, a selection committee will nominate twenty candidates for the award’s shorlist. They will then be invited to create work for a prize exhibition to be held at the PinchukArtCentre in Kiev and the Venice Biennale.

The 2021 jury—comprising Lauren Cornell, director of the graduate program and chief curator at the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College; Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, curator of the thirty-fourth edition of the Bienal de São Paulo; Elvira Dyangani Ose, director of The Showroom, London; Bjorn Geldhof, artistic director of the PinchukArtCentre; artist Shilpa Gupta; Ralph Rugoff, director of the Hayward Gallery and artistic director of the fifty-eighth Venice Biennale; and Eugene Tan, director of the National Gallery Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum—will choose the grand prize winner, who will receive a $60,000 cash prize as well as $40,000 that must go toward the production of new work. The award ceremony will take place in March 2021.

Entries for the award can be submitted here.

ALL IMAGES