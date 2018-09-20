Dealer Jane Lombard Donates $5 Million to Vera List Center for Art and Politics

Dealer Jane Lombard has bestowed the Vera List Center for Art and Politics with $5 million, a gift which will in part fund the center’s biennial $25,000 prize awarded to a social justice–oriented artist or group. The prize, which was established during the center’s twentieth anniversary in the 2012–2013 school year, intends to augment the impact of the recipient’s practice, and is complemented by a publication, conference, exhibition, and additional programming. Maria Thereza Alves was the 2016–2018 recipient of the award, which will be renamed the Jane Lombard Prize for Art and Social Justice.

Lombard, who runs a gallery in Chelsea, called the Vera List Center—which was established at the New School in 1992 during the so-called culture wars—“a solid platform on which artists can be identified and honored for speaking to the many social and political problems that exist today.” She continued: “My hope is that this prize will enable artists to educate New School students and the public and bring much-needed awareness to critical issues.”

The 2018–2020 recipients of the award will be announced on October 4 at a forum at the center themed “If Art is Politics.” Curator, scholar, and artist Jolene Rickard will deliver the keynote address, and the program will include Koyo Kouoh, Nontobeko Ntombela, Richard William Hill, Uzma Z. Rizvi and Maya Wiley. Meanwhile, Dean Erdman and Helene Kazan have been named center’s 2018–20 fellows.

