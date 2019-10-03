Deborah Marrow (1948–2019)

Deborah Marrow, a pillar of the Getty Foundation who dedicated more than three decades of service to the organization, died on October 1. She was seventy years old. The veteran arts administrator served in various leadership roles at the Getty, including two stints as interim president, and oversaw all of the foundation’s grantmaking programs. “No one is trained to be a grantmaker,” Marrow told the Los Angeles Times in 1990. “Everyone falls into the field from somewhere else. I fell into it from art history.”

Born in 1948, Marrow earned her bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in art history from the University of Pennsylvania and her master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. A specialist in baroque painting, Marrow wrote a book on Maria de Medici—the Florentine queen of France and wife of Henry the IV who was a major patron of artist Peter Paul Rubens. Early in Marrow’s career, she worked at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and taught at universities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Southern California.

Marrow joined the Getty in 1983 as publications coordinator. By 1989, she was tasked with leading all of the J. Paul Getty Trust’s philanthropic activity, and in 2004, she was named director of the Getty Foundation. She also served as acting director of the Getty Research Institute and interim president of the Getty Trust from 2006 to 2007 and from 2010 to 2011. “No one has contributed more to the life and mission of the Getty than Deborah, and we will miss her deeply,” said James Cuno, president and CEO of the Getty Trust.

Under Marrow’s leadership of the Getty Foundation, nearly eight thousand grants were awarded in over 180 countries. She was also instrumental in the creation of the Getty’s Multicultural Undergraduate Internship program, an effort to increase staff diversity at museums and visual arts organizations—the program was renamed the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship program in her honor last year—and the launch of Pacific Standard Time, an unprecedented collaboration between the state’s cultural institutions. Since the inaugural edition, “Pacific Standard Time: Art in L.A. 1945–1980,” the initiative has awarded approximately $28 million in grants to dozens of museums and hundreds of galleries across Southern California.

Marrow also oversaw the development of the Online Scholarly Catalogue Initiative (2008–2014), which helped museums digitize their collection catalogues; Keeping It Modern, which focuses on the preservation of twentieth-century architecture across the globe; the Panel Paintings Initiative, which aims to train a new generation of conservators; and Mosaikon, a joint effort with the Getty Conservation Institute and other organizations to improve the care and presentation of ancient mosaics across the Mediterranean Basin.

“Deborah Marrow was that rare phenomenon—an art historian who was respected, admired, trusted, and liked by her colleagues and fellows all round the world,” said Neil MacGregor, former director of the British Museum. “That was in large measure because of the intelligence and imagination with which for several decades she administered the different grant programs of the Getty. Her generosity of spirit was matched by a luminous integrity. We have lost an outstanding public servant, a valued colleague, and a dear friend.”

