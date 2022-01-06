Delayed Kathmandu Triennale to Open in February

The fourth iteration of the Kathmandu Triennale, originally slated to open in December 2020 but postponed as Covid-19 swept the globe, will open February 11. Touted by its organizers, Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and the Siddhartha Arts Foundation, as “the largest and most ambitious artistic project staged in the country to date,” the exhibition will run for a month and will include work by more than one hundred artists representing about forty countries.

The event was launched in 2009 as a biennial addressing climate change and feminism; in 2017 it was reformatted into a triennial, its focus broadening to elevate the work of trans-Asian artists and the Nepali contemporary art scene. The 2022 edition is curated by Nepalese artists and cultural organizers Hit Man Gurung and Sheelasha Rajbhandar, working with director Sharareh Bajracharya and artistic director Cosmin Costinas.

Titled “Kathmandu Triennale 2077” (the name refers to the now-past year in the Nepali Bikram Sambat calendar whose convergence with 2020 in the Gregorian calendar the organizers cite as evocative of spirit of “both a cemented, stagnant time and a fluid, unpredictable variant” ), the event will take place across five different venues. These are the Patan Museum (occupying a former royal residence dating to the fourteenth century and now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site), Bahadur Shah Baithak (used centuries ago to house war elephants), the Nepal Art Council (one of the country’s largest arts venues), the Taragaon Museum (home to cultural objects and contemporary art), and the Siddhartha Art Gallery (featuring Nepali and international art).

A complete list of participating artists and collectives follows.

Pacita Abad (The Philippines)

Artree Nepal + Urmila Gamwa Tharu (Nepal)

Korakrit Arunanondchai + Alex Gvojic (Thailand & USA)

Bal Krishna Banamala (Nepal)

Nyima Dorjee Bhotia (Nepal)

Mohamed Bourouissa (France)

Daniel Boyd (Australia)

Mircea Cantor (Romania)

Chan Kwok Yuen (Hong Kong)

Chang En Man (Taiwan)

Olga Chernysheva (Russia)

Chet Kumari Chitrakar (Nepal)

Lok Chitrakar (Nepal)

Mae Clark (USA)

Cian Dayrit (The Philippines)

Dedron (Tibet)

Mireille Delice (Haiti)

Bachhi Devi (Nepal)

Palati Devi (Nepal)

Mary Dhapalany (Australia)

Patrizio Di Massimo (Italy)

Mihaela Drăgan (Romania)

Bijay Dutta Mani + Mira Devi Dutta + Priyanka Karna (Nepal)

Izmail Efimov (Russia)

Köken Ergun + Tashi Lama (Turkey & Nepal)

Naufus Ramirez Figueroa (Guatemala)

Irina Giri + Sonam Choekyi Lama + Keepa Maskey (Nepal)

Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster (France)

Julia Mage’au Gray (Australia)

Ion Grigorescu (Romania)

Dal Bahadur Gurung (Nepal)

Pooja Gurung + Bibhusan Basnet (Nepal)

Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe (Venezuela)

Hao Liang (China), Aziz Hazara (Afghanistan)

Nikau Hindin (New Zealand)

Andrew Thomas Huang (USA)

Hung Fai (Hong Kong)

Jivarama (Nepal)

Sudhira Karna (Nepal)

Karnali Arts Center (Nepal)

Shubha Kayastha + Deepti Silwal (Nepal)

Puran Khadka (Nepal)

Vvzela Kook (Hong Kong)

Pranika Koyu (Nepal)

Sakarin Krue-On (Thailand)

Gopal Kumal + Buddha Man Kumal + Dukharam Chaudhary + Sahadev Tharu + Chotu Tharu + Tulsi Ram Tharu (Nepal)

Emma Kunz (Switzerland)

LAB (India)

Lam Tung Pang (Hong Kong)

Chenda Singe Lama (Nepal)

Chija Lama (Nepal)

Kabi Raj Lama (Nepal)

Pramila Lama (Nepal)

Liu Kuo-Sung (Hong Kong/Taiwan)

Sunita Maharjan (Nepal)

Ujjwala Maharjan (Nepal)

Youdhisthir Maharjan (Nepal)

Madhumala Mandal (Nepal)

Rebati Mandal (Nepal)

Krishna Manandhar (Nepal)

Britta Marakatt-Labba (Sweden)

Ana Mendieta (Cuba)

Pavel Mikushev (Russia)

J.D. ‘Okhai Ojeikere (Nigeria)

Uriel Orlow (Switzerland/UK)

Sanghari Sanskritik Pariwar (Nepal)

Thảo Nguyên Phan (Vietnam)

Antonio Pichillá (Guatemala)

John Pule (New Zealand)

Komal Purbe (Nepal)

Bári Raklóri (aka Emilia Rigova) (Slovakia)

Ashmina Ranjit (Nepal)

Rosanna Raymond (New Zealand)

Joydeb Roaja (Nepal)

Zamthingla Ruivah (India)

Bhakta Bahadur Sarki (Nepal)

Citra Sasmita (Indonesia)

Jwala Shah (Sama) (Nepal)

Seema Sharma Shah (Nepal)

Shashi Bikram Shah (Nepal)

Uma Shankar Shah (Nepal)

Anil Shahi (Nepal)

Urgen Dorje Sherpa (Nepal)

Arhant Shrestha (Nepal)

Karan Shrestha (Nepal)

Shraddha Shrestha (Nepal)

Ekaram Singh (Nepal)

Simon Soon (Malaysia)

Bidhyaman Tamang (Nepal)

Subas Tamang (Nepal)

Alina Tamrakar (Nepal)

Katerina Teaiwa (Australia)

Manjula Thakur (Nepal)

Aqui Thami (Nepal)

Indu Tharu (Nepal)

Subash Thebe Limbu (Nepal)

Batsa Gopal Vaidya (Nepal)

Hitesh Vaidya (Nepal)

Mona Vătămanu + Florin Tudor (Romania)

Wai Pong Yu (Hong Kong)

Bo Wang + Pan Lu (Hong Kong)

Gyempo Wangchuk (Bhutan)

Brittney Leeanne Williams (USA)

Wing Po So (Hong Kong)

Sawangwongse Yawnghwe (Myanmar)

Trevor Yeung (Hong Kong)

