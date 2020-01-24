Denver Art Museum Gifted Forty-Four Works on Paper

The Denver Art Museum has received a gift of forty-four works on paper from the collection of Esmond Bradley Martin. The donation includes works by artists such as Paul Gauguin, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Jean Antoine Watteau, as well as three rare works on paper by Claude Monet—a caricature in graphite and two early landscapes executed in pastels that are currently on display in “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature.”

The institution also revealed that it made several key acquisitions in 2019. Among the works that have recently entered its collection are two paintings by Denver native Jordan Casteel—Fatima and Sylvia’s (Taniedra, Kendra, Bedelia, Crizette, De’Sean), both 2018—which were on display in “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” (2019); “Accession Series” (2019) by former artist-in-residence Wendy Red Star; Untitled, 1957, by Abstract Expressionist Olga Albizu, who was active in both Puerto Rico and New York City; and several designs by Italian modernist Gio Ponti, which will go on view once the institution’s renovation of the Martin Building, which was designed by Ponti, is complete.

Other works recently gifted to the museum are Nude with Black Drape, 2014, by John DeAndrea—the third work by the artist to enter the collection—a print by Julie Mehretu; and four modernist Pueblo paintings by Julian Martinez (San Ildefonso), Awa Tsireh (San Ildefonso), Waldo Mootzka (Hopi) and Tonita Peña (San Ildefonso).

