Detroit Institute of Arts Names Judith F. Dolkart Deputy Director

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has appointed Judith F. Dolkart deputy director. Dolkart currently serves as director of the Addison Gallery of American Art at the Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the institute’s curatorial and learning and audience engagement divisions. Dolkart will take up the post on January 6, 2020.

“As the director of an art museum located on an educational campus, Judith brings an ideal skillset to this new position,” said DIA’s director Salvador Salort-Pons. “Being able to view and align our work through an art-based and education-focused lens will allow us to better serve our visitors with meaningful experiences that connect our collection, programs and learning experiences.”

Prior to joining the Addison in the spring of 2014, Dolkart served as deputy director of art and archival collections and as chief curator at the Barnes Foundation, where she helped plan the relocation of the collections from Merion to Philadelphia and organized exhibitions featuring artists such as William Glackens, Ellsworth Kelly, and Yinka Shonibare. Previously, Dolkart spent nine years at the Brooklyn Museum, where she was involved in major reinstallations of the permanent collection in 2003 and 2008.

ALL IMAGES