Dia Art Foundation Names Donna De Salvo Senior Adjunct Curator

Dia Art Foundation has appointed Donna De Salvo senior adjunct curator of special projects. De Salvo most recently served as deputy director of international initiatives and senior curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, where she worked for over fifteen years and helped the institution prepare for its move to its new home in the meatpacking district.

Prior to joining the Whitney in 2004, De Salvo was senior curator at the Tate Modern in London. She also served as curator-at-large at the Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University in Columbus; curator at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton, New York; adjunct curator at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh; and curator at Dia Art Foundation, where she worked from 1981 to 1986. During her tenure at Dia, De Salvo met Warhol and became a noted scholar of his work—last year she helped organize the Whitney’s exhibition “Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again” (2018–19), the first institutional retrospective of the artist to take place in the US since 1989.

“We are thrilled to welcome Donna back to Dia, said Jessica Morgan, Dia’s director. “Her extraordinary expertise and long history with Dia make her a wonderful addition to our team as we continue to work collaboratively to expand the discourse of art history through scholarly research and thoughtful expansion of our collection and exhibition program. Donna will play an integral role across our curatorial and archival departments in the coming years as we continue to challenge the accepted narrative of minimal, postminimal, and conceptual art in the 1960s and 1970s, and consider the influence of these movements in contemporary art.”

