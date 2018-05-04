Dia Elects Six New Members to Its Board of Trustees

The Dia Art Foundation announced today that it is expanding its board of trustees. The foundation added six new members: New York–based artists Will Ryman and Lorna Simpson; arts and education advocate Carol T. Finley; philanthropist and contemporary art collector Jahanaz Jaffer; and professionals Jeffrey Perelman, who is the founder, chair, and CEO of the JEP Management holding company, and real-estate investor Hope Warschaw.

They will join board chair Nathalie de Gunzburg and the fourteen other active trustees on Dia’s board, which comprises artists, art collectors, philanthropists, community advocates, and business leaders. Dia has added a total of twelve new members and grown its board by nine seats since Jessica Morgan took up the helm of the foundation in 2015.

“We are in an exciting new phase at Dia where we are reinvigorating our founding principles and enhancing our collection and program strategically to reflect more diverse and international perspectives,” Morgan said. “We are thrilled to be adding a diversity of leading voices in the fields of art, philanthropy, and business to our board. Just as our relationships with our artists are deep and longstanding, so too are our ties with the individuals who make up Dia’s board and who help shape its vision for the future.”