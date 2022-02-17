Diana Nawi and Pablo José Ramírez to Curate 2023 Edition of Made in L.A.

Diana Nawi and Pablo José Ramírez have been announced as the curators of the sixth iteration of the Made in L.A. Biennial, to take place September 23–December 31, 2023, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Los Angeles-based Nawi is a guest curator at the Contemporary Austin in Texas; with Naima J. Keith, she co- organized last year’s Prospect New Orleans triennial. Ramírez, who splits his time between London and Amsterdam, works at Tate Modern, where he is adjunct curator of First Nations and Indigenous art. He is part of the curatorial team for the upcoming Carnegie International, launching in September and organized by Sohrab Mohebbi (himself recently named director of New York’s SculptureCenter). With Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, Ramírez cocurated the 2015 edition of Guatemala’s Bienal de Arte Paiz .

Made in L.A. is organized by the Hammer Museum, and is known for bringing local emerging and underseen artists to the attention of the international art scene; among those who have seen their profiles elevated following an appearance at the biennial are Huguette Caland, rafa esparza, Lauren Halsey, EJ Hill, Candice Lin, and Kandis Williams.

“Made in L.A. focuses on Los Angeles artists but always draws on universal themes through a local lens,” said Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin in a statement. “I’m excited to see how our guest curators, Diana Nawi and Pablo José Ramírez, will bring their vision to the next iteration of our biennial.”

No theme has yet been announced for the event. The curatorial announcement comes as the eagerly awaited opening of Frieze L.A. is sending ripples through the art world, with a number of New York galleries having recently announced their inaugural or expanded presences there.

