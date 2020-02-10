Director of Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum Resigns

Caroline Baumann, the director of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, has stepped down from her post. The New York Times reports that she quietly exited the institution on Friday. While the museum has not commented on the reason for her departure, it said that “Baumann has been a passionate voice for design, and much has been accomplished during her tenure.” John Davis, the Smithsonian’s provost, will serve as interim director until the institution appoints a successor.

Prior to taking over the helm of the museum in 2013, Baumann served in various other roles at the institution, including acting director, associate director, and deputy director. Over the years, she oversaw the three-year, restoration and renovation of the historic Carnegie Mansion, which houses the museum; worked on expanding the programming offered by the museum’s education department; and developed national and international exhibitions. She was also honored by the French Embassy in Washington, DC, for her contributions to French culture in 2018.

