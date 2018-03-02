Dirty Looks Reveals Curatorial Lineup for Monthlong Queer Film Series

Dirty Looks, a self-described “bicoastal platform for queer experimental film, video, and performance,” has announced a roster of ten curators to oversee programming for its monthlong queer film festival, “Dirty Looks: On Location.” Unlike the last three editions, which were held in New York, this iteration will take place in Los Angeles. Curators Marvin Astorga + Young Joon Kwak, Bret Berg, Raquel Gutiérrez, Suzy Halajian, Darin Klein, Ryan Linkof, Nacho Nava, Bradford Nordeen, and Joe Rubin will collaborate with Coaxial Arts Foundation, Massive, and the Women’s Center for Creative Work on developing programming from July 1 through July 31.

“What’s most exciting about ‘On Location,’ as opposed to the year-round programming, is that it is this platform for a real amplification of a multitude of queer voices,” Dirty Looks founder Bradford Nordeen told Artnews. “There is no one scene.”

The curatorial advisory committee for this inception will include Jennifer Doyle + Lanka Tattersall, Ron Athey, and Vaginal Davis. Athey and Davis started contributing to L.A. Weekly in the 1980s, and through the publication, they helped shape the underground queer scene in the city. The site-specific interventions and screenings of “On Location” are held in spaces such as bars, community centers, and galleries that are steeped in LGBTQ history.

“With ‘On Location’ in New York, we were very Manhattan-centric, and you don’t have a central space like that in Los Angeles,” Nordeen said. “In a way, it’s freeing.”