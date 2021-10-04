Documenta 15 Announces Participating Artists

Indonesian art collective ruangrupa, curators of Documenta 15, have released a list of artists who will be participating in the 2022 iteration of the quinquennial event. Ruangrupa chose to make the announcement in the pages of Asphalt, a German newspaper whose proceeds go to aid the impecunious and the houseless, running a list in the publication’s October 1 edition. Of interest, the collective chose to name the time zones, rather than the countries, in which the participants typically operate. Additionally, the organizers grouped the artist according to “majeli,” or cosmologies.

When creating their contributions, the artists are asked to consider the event’s theme, which is lumbung (the Indonesian term for a barn in which rice is stored is taken in this context refer to practice of sharing resources). Among the participants are Golden Lion winner Jimmie Durham, known for his sculptures countering typical media representations of Native Americans; Black Quantum Futurism, a queer Black female duo comprising Moor Mother (Camae Ayewa) and Rahsheedah Phillips, whose work investigates the nature of time and its relation to systems of oppressio; and Lebanese filmmaer Marwa Arsanios, who examines mid-twentieth-century politics through the lens of gender relations and industrialization. Ruangrupa’s list is notable for the relative absence of art-world luminaries, and for the presence of a diverse range of artists working across a broad range of media.

Tickets for the event are already on sale. Ruangrupa has instituted a new donation program, the “solidarity” ticket, which enables a buyer to purchase a ticket that may then be claimed by another person free of charge. Documenta 15 is currently scheduled to take place June 8–September 25, 2022, fears of its postponement owing to the Covid-19 crisis seeming to have at least temporarily abated.

Below is the full list to date of participating artists, organized by (yet-to-be-revealed) “mini-majeli.”

ikkibawiKrrr (KST)

ook_reinaart vanhoe (CET)

Richard Bell (AEST)

Taring Padi (WIB)

Wakaliwood (EAT)

Arts Collaboratory (diverse time zones)

Black Quantum Futurism (EST)

Chimurenga (SAST)

Jumana Emil Abboud (EET)

Nino Bulling (CET)

Agus Nur Amal PMTOH (WIB)

Subversive Film (CET, EET)

Cinema Caravan und Takashi Kuribayashi (JS)

Kiri Dalena (PHT)

Nguyen Trinh Thi (ICT)

Safdar Ahmed (AEST)

Sakuliu (TST)

Atis Rezistans / Ghetto Biennale (EST,WET)

Marwa Arsanios (CET)

Sourabh Phadke (WET, IST)

Yasmine Eid-Sabbagh (BT, WT)

foundationClass collective (CET)

Another Roadmap Africa Cluster (ARAC) (WAT, CAT, EAT)

Archives des luttes des femmes en Algérie (WAT)

Asia Art Archive (HKT)

Centre d’art Waza (CAT)

El Warcha (WAT)

Graziela Kunsch (BRT)

Keleketla! Library (SAST)

Komîna Fîlm a Rojava (EET)

Sada (regroup) (AST)

Siwa plateforme – L’Economat at Redeyef (WAT)

The Black Archives (CET)

Baan Noorg Collaborative Arts and Culture (ICT)

Dan Perjovschi (EET)

Fehras Publishing Practices (CET)

Nhà Sàn Collective (ICT)

The Nest Collective (EAT)

Hamja Ahsan (WET)

Jimmie Durham (CET)

La Intermundial Holobiente (WET, ART, EST)

Pinar Öğrenci’ (CET)

Saodat Ismailova (UZT)

Amol K Patil (IST)

BOLOHO (CST)

Cao Minghao & Chen Jianjun (CST)

Chang En-Man (TSTSa Sa Art Projects) (ICT)

Alice Yard (AST)

Erick Beltrán (CET)

LE 18 (WAT)

MADEYOULOOK (SAST)

Party Office b2b Fadescha (IST, EST)

Serigrafistas queer (ART)

