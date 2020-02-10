Donation Agreement Between Spain and Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Falls Apart

Cuban collector and philanthropist Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, who amassed one of the largest private collections of Latin American art in the world, has called off her plans to gift some four-hundred artworks to the Spanish state. The arts patron cited a break down in the negotiations with government officials as the reason why she couldn’t move forward with the donation.

Fontanals-Cisneros—a Spanish passport holder who has residences in Madrid; Mérida, Mexico; and the United States, where most of her more than 3,500-work collection is stored—says she received a letter from Minister of Culture José Guirao in October 2019, which declared that the state would not be able to comply with the terms of a preliminary agreement she signed nearly two years ago because of legal issues. The agreement, which outlines her stipulations for the donation, was finalized by Guirao’s predecessor Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, who was unseated a few months later when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

The seventy-five-year-old collector wanted the state to establish a new museum, called the Contemporary Art Collection of the Americas. When the donation was announced, the collection was to be housed at the Tabacalera, a former tobacco factory that was converted into an arts complex, in Madrid. While the cultural venue has hosted exhibitions, concerts, dance classes, and other events that were staged by local organizers for years, Spain was going to overhaul the space in order to carve out an area to permanently display Fontanals-Cisneros’s works. The project was slated to be finished by late 2020.

However, in an interview with El País last week, Fontanals-Cisneros called the state of the Tabacalera “disastrous.” She added that the government still needed to invest at least 10 million euros in the complex. Among the other points of contention between Fontanals-Cisneros and the culture ministry are the denomination of the museum—the state wants the space to be an exhibition center, not a museum—the leadership of the institution, and the selection of works for the donation.

“It is a great disappointment because we have dedicated time, effort and resources to turn the Contemporary Art Collection of the Americas into reality,” Fontanals-Cisneros said in a statement on her foundation’s website. “Despite this setback, I am still convinced that Spain and, particularly Madrid, is the ideal place to host part of my personal collection. Therefore, our intention is to explore new ways to obtain private funds in order to analyze different options and possible partnerships.”

