Doris Salcedo Wins $1 Million Nomura Art Award, World’s Largest Contemporary Art Prize

Colombian artist Doris Salcedo was named the winner of the inaugural Nomura Art Award, which comes with a cash prize of $1 million—making it the world’s largest prize for contemporary art—at a ceremony in Shanghai on Wednesday night. Other prestigious art awards in the cultural sector include the Turner Prize, which gives artists $33,000, and the Hugo Boss Prize, which has a purse of $100,000. Nomura Holdings, Inc., a Japanese financial services group, established the annual award earlier this year to support artists with ambitious projects that they otherwise would not have been able to realize.

Salcedo will use the funds to continue “Acts of Mourning,” a series of ephemeral, large-scale works that have been made in collaboration with thousands of people and are intended to help those who are grappling with trauma and loss as the result of the five-decade civil war in Colombia. She began making the series in 1999 and has presented the work in Bogotá. For her most recent piece, Quebrantos (Shattered), 2019, Salcedo created a community memorial by writing the names of people who have been murdered in a plaza in the center of the city. She now intends to bring the series to remote regions of Colombia that have suffered greatly during the conflict.

“The news that I had been chosen to receive the inaugural Nomura Art Award was entirely unexpected and filled me with overwhelming humility and gratitude for the generosity and responsibility that come with this great honor,” Salcedo said. “Producing projects capable of honoring the experience of victims of violence requires a large investment in time and organization, sometimes with many collaborators. Because of this award, I am now able to move ahead much more quickly than I had expected with a project that is important to me, and that I hope will touch many people.”

In announcing the award, Hajime Ikeda, senior managing director of Nomura, said: “Like Nomura, Doris Salcedo does not shy away from change but rather is determined to be a game-changer.” Founded in 1925 by Tokushichi Nomura II, an avid practitioner of the tea ceremony and supporter of Noh theater, the company, which operates in more than thirty countries, launched the award in the spirit of its founder’s legacy of encouraging and nurturing creativity and to have greater impact on the arts. In announcing the award, Hajime Ikeda, Senior Managing Director of Nomura, said: “Like Nomura, Doris Salcedo does not shy away from change but rather is determined to be a game-changer.”

The prize jury comprised Doryun Chong, deputy director of curatorial and chief curator at M+ in Hong Kong; Kathy Halbreich, executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation; Yuko Hasegawa, artistic director of the museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo; Max Hollein, director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Nicholas Serota, chair of thr Arts Council England; and Allan Schwartzman, founder and principal of Art Agency, Partners, and chairman of the Fine Arts Division of Sotheby’s.

Doris Salcedo, Quebrantos (Shattered), 2019, at the Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá. Photo: Juan Fernando Castro.

