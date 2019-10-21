Ed Clark (1926–2019)

Abstract painter Ed Clark, known for his innovative use of shaped canvases and of brooms as brushes, has died at age ninety-three in Detroit. Clark’s practice, which looked forwards toward Minimalism while remaining in the realm of “action painting,” began to take shape while he was living in Paris in the early ’50s alongside other African American expats such as James Baldwin and Beauford Delaney. Though sidelined during the last century by many art gatekeepers due to his skin color, Clark’s large, sweeping brushstrokes and luminous, striated colors, long admired by his peers, began to gain renown in the 2010s, leading to an uptick in exhibitions.

Born in New Orleans and raised in Chicago, Clark was part of a generation of postwar artists who served in the military before taking advantage of the new GI bill to attend art school. In 1952, after leaving the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he decamped to Europe to study at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière. In Paris, Clark discovered the abstract paintings of Nicolas de Staël, a lifelong influence, and began experimenting with smearing paint onto canvas with a janitor’s broom. He returned to New York in 1956, where he fell in with the Tenth Street crowd, drank at Cedar Tavern, and made an impression on a young Donald Judd. A year later, Clark cofounded the artist collective Brata, where he would soon exhibit one of the first-ever shaped canvases (now in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago).

In the late ’50s, Clark began traveling extensively, finding chromatic inspiration in the landscapes of Crete, Cuba (a country he visited with LeRoi Jones, now Amiri Baraka), Nigeria, Martinique, and Brazil, while continuing to show frequently in Paris. In a 2014 BOMB interview, Clark explained his dislike of the term “Black Art”—“it sounds kind of racist to me”—and claimed that he “couldn’t get into a commercial gallery where a white person was running it.” Indeed, Judd gave Clark first New York solo exhibition since his Brata debut in the lobby of his SoHo loft in 1971. Nine years later, the Studio Museum in Harlem staged Clark’s first retrospective. In 2011, the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in Detroit hosted another retrospective, and two years later, the Art Institute of Chicago followed suit. In recent years, Clark was included in the blockbuster “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power” (2017) and had major one-person shows in New York at both Mnuchin and Hauser & Wirth. When asked by Jack Whitten how he would describe himself as an artist, Clark answered simply: “Like a master.”

