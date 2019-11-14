Ed Ruscha Leads $325.3 Million Christie’s Postwar and Contemporary Art Sale

Christie’s postwar and contemporary art evening sale fetched $325.3 million at Rockefeller Center in New York Wednesday night. While it raked in significantly less than the auction house’s spring sale, which totaled $539 million, only six of the fifty-four lots failed to sell and four artists achieved record sums for their works.

The auction began with the sale of Rashid Johnson’s Untitled Anxious Audience, 2018, which far surpassed its estimated purchase price of between $200,000 and $300,000 and netted $879,000, and Dana Schutz’s Shooting on the Air, 2016, which sold for $1.1 million, also above its estimate of between $600,000 and $800,000. The star of the night was Hurting the Word Radio #2, 1964, a rare, early painting by Ed Ruscha, which sold for $52.5 million with fees.

The work features the word RADIO spelled out in yellow lettering on a sky-blue canvas and the letters R and O appear as if they are being warped by a C-clamp, a tool typically used by carpenters or metalworkers. Commenting on the piece, Todd Levin, a New York-based art adviser, told the New York Times. “He did very few of these clamped pictures where the letters are torqued. It was an early painting with a great provenance in excellent condition. If you are a Ruscha collector it ticked all the boxes.”

