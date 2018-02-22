Edinburgh’s Ingleby Gallery Relocates to New Space

Ingleby Gallery in Edinburgh, a pillar of Scotland’s contemporary art scene, has announced that it will move to a new location: the Meeting House of Glasite Church, a former gathering place for a small religious sect. Renovated by Helen Lucas Architects, the historic building dates to 1835. An exhibition of works by painter Callum Innes, who participated in the gallery’s first-ever show in 1998, will inaugurate the space, opening May 12.

“We are fortunate to work with world class artists at many different stages of their careers,” gallery cofounder Florence Ingleby said in a statement. “In order to best support them and the network of collectors with whom we have worked with over the past twenty years, we are opening a new space in the city that will allow us to show their work in the best possible way.” She added, “The former Glasite Meeting House is an extraordinary building that has lain empty for a generation, it offers an exceptional location from which to develop the next chapter of the Gallery’s history.”

Five exhibitions a year will be presented in the new space. Established by Florence and her husband, Richard Ingleby, in 1998, the gallery represents a wide range of artists including David Austen, Charles Avery, Jonny Lyons, Kay Rosen, and Alison Watt.