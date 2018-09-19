Editor Ian Buruma Leaves New York Review of Books After Backlash Over Essay

Amid furor over his decision to publish an accused sexual assaulter’s essay on the #MeToo movement, Ian Buruma has left his position as chief editor at the New York Review of Books (NYRB), a publicist from the magazine confirmed today to the New York Times. The exact conditions of his departure are as yet unknown, and the NYRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His leaving follows a week of backlash against Buruma and the magazine’s publication of an essay by Jian Ghomeshi, the former radio show host who was accused by over twenty women of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, allegations that reach back to 2014. In the essay, Ghomeshi ruminates on his fall from grace in a tone that was immediately criticized for minimizing the torrent of accusations and extensive reporting surrounding his case. Ghomeshi denies the allegations—he does admit to being “emotionally thoughtless”—in the essay, titled “Reflections from a Hashtag” and published online last Friday, September 14. The piece will appear in the magazine’s October 11 edition as well, in a package titled “The Fall of Men.”

In addition to Ghomeshi’s essay itself, Buruma’s interview with Isaac Chotimer in Slate last week elaborating on his decision to publish the piece was met with considerable criticism. Jia Tolentino of The New Yorker called the interview “chilling” in an article detailing the recent comebacks of formerly disgraced men including comedian Louis C.K. and John Hockenberry of WNYC. “The exact nature of [Ghomeshi’s] behavior—how much consent was involved—I have no idea, nor is it really my concern,” said Buruma in the Slate interview. When asked whether there were disagreements about going forward with Ghomeshi’s piece, he initially answered that “the office stuck together,” though he later backtracked and said there was a “generational” divide of opinion.

Since its founding by Robert Silvers, Barbara Epstein, A. Whitney Ellsworth, and Elizabeth Hardwick in 1963, the NYRB has been considered one of the presitigious journals of left-leaning literary and arts criticism. Buruma, who was born in the Netherlands and specializes in East Asia studies, began his editorship last May after the death of longtime editor Silvers. Upon taking the job, Buruma said that he would attempt to make the environment at the NYRB more collaborative. “One great strength of The Review at the moment is that it has a number of very, very bright young editors who know more about certain things than I do,” he said.

This article will be updated as the story develops.

