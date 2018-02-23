Eduardo Paolozzi Mural Revealed After Demolition in Berlin

A mural by Eduardo Paolozzi, the late sculptor and artist widely a founder of the British Pop art movement, was rediscovered on the side of a residential building in Berlin after the razing of a bank that had obscured the work since the 1980s, according to Kate Brown of Artnet. The composition, which is the artist’s largest public work at 10,000 square feet, was completed in 1976 near the Zoologischer Garten railroad station. It is uncertain what will happen to the mural, as there are already plans for a new building that would once again conceal the art, which had previously only been visible through certain windows in the bank.

In his collages and sculptures, Paolozzo was known for incorporating commerical imagery and robotic forms to satirize increasing modernization. Despite the inclusion of some of the Scottish-born artist’s signature motifs—such as spinning wheels and other whimsical, abstract machinery—Paolozzi chose not to incorporate the vibrant palette that defines many of his other public commissions, instead painting the façade black and white.

It’s likely that this “lost” work was the Berlin mural a London Underground worker saw in 1979 before suggesting to the transportation department that Paolozzi redesign the Tottenham Court Road station; a series of bright mosaics celebrating London culture was unveiled in 1984, and is considered a major achievement of postwar public art. When Transport for London announced that they would temporarily tear out the mosaics in 2015, thousands signed a petition in protest. Almost all of the project was restored and reinstalled in the station last year.

A large survey of Paolozzi’s work titled “Lots of Pictures – Lots of Fun” is currently being exhibited at Berlin’s Berlinishe Gallery through May 28. The show is the first monographic exhibition of Paolozzi’s work in more than thirty years, and focuses on his work from the 1940s to the ’70s, including his time in Berlin in 1974, around the time the mural was made.