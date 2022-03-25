Elisabeth Millqvist Will Lead Moderna Museet Malmö

The Moderna Museet in Malmö, Sweden, has announced Elisabeth Millqvist as its next director. The institution, established in the southern coastal city in 2009 as an outpost of the larger Moderna Museet in Stockholm, had since 2017 been led by Iris Müller-Westermann, who is stepping down but will remain at the museum as a curator. Müller-Westermann cedes the reins to Millqvist on August 1.

Millqvist arrives to the institution from the Wanås Konst Sculpture Park, about seventy miles north of Malmö, of which she was artistic director and, alongside Mattias Givell, codirector since 2011. During her time at the park, home to roughly seventy permanent site-specific installations spread across eighty acres, she commissioned for the outdoor museum works by Igshaan Adams, Rana Begum, William Forsythe, and Yoko Ono, among others. As well, and also through new commissions, she played a crucial role in expanding the park’s dance and performance program. Prior to her arrival there, Millqvist was a curator at Stockholm’s Magasin 3 Konsthall and worked on a number of projects with the Dia Art Foundation in New York.

“It has always been of central importance for me to work closely with artists and to support new projects,” said Millqvist. She continued: “In Malmö, the museum has been part of the art scene for twelve years, and it is still being shaped by the city, the arts community, and the staff. The museum is in a dynamic phase, and I am proud to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead its development.”

