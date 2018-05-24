Elizabeth Duggal to Join Guggenheim as Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation announced today that Elizabeth Duggal has been appointed as the institution’s deputy director and chief operating officer. In her new role, Duggal will oversee all operations of the Guggenheim’s museum in New York as well as administrative responsibilities for overseas affiliate museums and global projects. She succeeds Marc Steglitz, who is retiring in June after sixteen years in the position, and will assume her responsibilities on July 9.

Duggal comes to the Guggenheim from the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC. She served as deputy director of the institution since June 2014. Over the years, Duggal has also held a number of other leadership positions at Smithsonian museums. She worked as an associate director for public engagement at the National Museum of Natural History, director of the International Museum Professional Education Program, and associate director for museum resources at the National Museum of the American Indian. Previously, she was an executive for the British Museum Development Trust in London.

“Elizabeth’s expertise in strategic museum management coupled with her acumen in all aspects of operational administration make her ideally suited for the broad responsibilities she will take on as our new deputy director and COO,” Richard Armstrong said. As a member of the executive group that recently revitalized the Hirshhorn Museum, Elizabeth demonstrated exceptional skill in leading and inspiring a senior management team and working to innovate and integrate the many functions required to run a world-class museum effectively. We welcome her warmly to the Guggenheim.”