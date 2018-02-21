Ella Fontanals-Cisneros to Donate Works for New Contemporary Art Museum in Madrid

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, the Cuban-born art collector and founder and president of the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation, is planning to donate works of Latin American art to the Spanish State, Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports. She has signed a preliminary agreement with Íñigo Méndez de Vio, the Spanish minister of education, culture, and sports, that calls for the establishment of a new contemporary art museum in Madrid to house the works. The news, comes on the heels of the foundation’s decision to close its Miami exhibition space in order to focus on collaborating with more institutions to organize exhibitions internationally.

“I feel very happy because I’ve spent time thinking that the collection would need a home, a home that the public could access to all of this Latin American art that I’ve spent a long time collecting,” Fontanals-Cisneros said at a press conference. “For me, Spain is a second home.”

To be called the Contemporary Art Collection of the Americas, the museum will be housed in the Tabacalera building, a now-defunct cigar factory. The second floor of the space will be used to house the collection and the rest of the building, more than 50,000 square feet, will display a rotating series of exhibitions. More details about the stipulations of the agreeement and the works that will be gifted will be announced in the coming months.