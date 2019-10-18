Ellen Salpeter to Lead Westbeth Artists’ Housing in New York

After resigning from her post as director of Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) last year, Ellen Salpeter has announced she will take on a new position as president and CEO of New York–based nonprofit Westbeth Artists’ Housing, beginning November 1.

The nonprofit offers affording housing and studios to artists, and has hosted Barbara Hammer, Merce Cunningham, and Diane Arbus, among others in its nearly fifty-year history. Its three-building-complex space in the West Village is currently home to cultural organizations including the Martha Graham Center for Contemporary Dance, the New School for Drama, and the School for Poetic Computation.

Salpeter joined the ICA Miami in 2015. She was previously the deputy director of external affairs at the Jewish Museum in New York; founding director of Heart of Brooklyn, a non-profit consortium of cultural organizations including the Brooklyn Museum, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and Prospect Park; and executive director of Thread Waxing Space, a multidisciplinary arts and education space that supported emerging artists. She is on the boards of Participant Inc., the Judd Foundation, and the performance and media company the Builders Association.

“I think it’s really important for people to understand both Westbeth’s legacy and history over last five decades, but also where it’s going and that it’s still a very vibrant community,” Salpeter told Artnews. “[We’re going] to work toward promoting Westbeth as a residential center for the arts but also as a place for the community . . . I think we have a fundamental role in keeping cultural producers in New York.”

