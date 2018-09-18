Elliot Bostwick Davis Named Director and CEO of Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced that art historian and curator Elliot Bostwick Davis has been appointed its new director and CEO. She succeeds Hope Alswang, who will retire on March 1, 2019 after leading the institution for nine years.

Davis joins the Norton at a moment of transition for the institution. It is currently undergoing an expansion and will open with a new 42,000-square-foot West Wing and sculpture garden designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners in February.

“It is an honor to become the next director of the Norton Museum of Art at this time of historic transformation,” Davis said. “I look forward to working with all members of the Norton community–trustees, staff, friends, and members—as we strive to broaden the role of the art museum in contemporary culture.”

Davis comes to the Norton from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where for the past eighteen years she has helmed its Art of the Americas department as the John Moors Cabot Chair, overseeing its its collection of more than 16,000 objects which span three millennia. Before joining the MFA, Davis was responsible for American, British, and contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in its department of Drawings and Prints.

ALL IMAGES