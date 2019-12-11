Elyse A. Gonzales Named Director of San Antonio’s Ruby City

Ruby City, the contemporary art center which opened in San Antonio last month, has announced the appointment of Elyse A. Gonzales as its new director. Gonzales joins the David Adjaye–designed institution, which houses the 900-work collection of late artist and philanthropist Linda Pace, from the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Art, Design & Architecture Museum, where she served as curator of exhibitions, assistant director, and most recently, as acting director.

During her tenure at UC Santa Barbara, Gonzales organized “Suzanne Lacy & Pablo Helguera” (2017), “Starting Here: A Selection of Distinguished Artists from UCSB” (2014) with Jane Mulfinger and Kim Yasuda, “Peake/Picasso” (2013), and “The Stumbling Present: Ruins in Contemporary Art” (2012), among other shows; initiated an artist-in-residence exhibition program; and commissioned artists such as Eric Beltz, Ann Diener, Fran Siegel, Zoe Strauss, and Stephen Westfall to create new works for the museum. Gonzales also served as assistant curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia and as special projects assistant at Williams College Museum of Art.

“I am honored to be a part of Ruby City, and to help drive forward Linda’s mission of a world-class contemporary art center in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas,” said Gonzales. “This collection—every piece of which represents a part of Linda herself—is unparalleled, and I am eager to work with the staff and trustees to ensure that her knowledge, curiosity, and humor continue to be shared both locally and globally.”

