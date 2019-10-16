Emilie Gordenker Named Director of Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced today that Emilie Gordenker has been appointed general director. She comes to the institution from the Mauritshuis in the Hague, which she has helmed since 2008. Gordenker succeeds Axel Rüger, who left the museum in June to join the Royal Academy of Arts in London as its new secretary and CEO, and will take up the post on February 1, 2020.

“After twelve wonderful years at the Mauritshuis, it is time for a new challenge,” Gordenker said. “I am absolutely thrilled to move to the Van Gogh Museum. It will be an honor to lead such a successful museum and I look forward to building on that success in the future. The Mauritshuis, its collection, its building and its staff will always have a special place in my heart.”

During her tenure at the Mauritshuis, the museum underwent a major renovation and expansion, which doubled the museum’s square footage; staged various exhibitions including “At Home in Holland: Vermeer and his contemporaries from the Royal Collection” (2016) and “Shifting Image—In Search of Johan Maurits” (2019), about the life and work of the man who built the Mauritshuis; secured fifteen acquisitions; and initiated digital projects such as “Meet Vermeer,” in partnership with Google Arts & Culture. A New Jersey native and specialist in seventeenth-century Dutch and Flemish art, Gordenker previously served as a senior curator at the National Gallery of Scotland.

Jaap Winter, chair of the supervisory board of the Van Gogh Museum said: “Emilie is an experienced museum director with an extensive national and international network, who will be able to develop—together with the museum’s staff—a clear long-term vision for the Van Gogh Museum. We very much look forward to her arrival and wish her the best of luck.”

