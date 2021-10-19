Emma Enderby Named Chief Curator of Haus der Kunst

Emma Enderby has been announced as the new chief curator of Munich’s Haus der Kunst (HdK), Artnews reports. Enderby since 2017 has served as curator at New York nonprofit space the Shed, where she organized exhibitions by Ian Cheng, Agnes Denes, and Trisha Donnelly, among others. She is currently working on a Tomás Saraceno show, slated to open in February.

“Emma’s broad interdisciplinary expertise combined with her deep commitment to visionary artistic practices will be a fundamental contribution to the new paths of Haus der Kunst,” Andrea Lissoni, HdK’s artistic director, said in a statement. Prior to coming to the Shed, Enderby was an associate curator at the Public Art Fund in New York; before that, she served as an exhibitions curator at the Serpentine Galleries, London, and as an exhibitions assistant at the Royal Academy of Arts, London.

Enderby, who will remain with the Shed as curator-at-large, is to take the reins at Haus der Kunst in November. She will fill a role vacated by Ulrich Wilmes three years ago: Wilmes retired nine months early from the noncollecting institution after Okwui Enwezor gave up his own role as director there, three years before his contract was to expire. Though Enwezor at the time of his departure cited health concerns (the widely respected curator died of cancer just ten months later), he eventually conceded that he felt unsupported by the institution, which additionally faced charges of disorganization. HdK remained without a director for nearly two years following Enwezor’s June 2018 departure before Lissoni came over from London’s Tate Modern in April 2020.

