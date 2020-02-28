Eric Crosby to Lead the Carnegie Museum of Art

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh have named Eric Crosby the next director of the Carnegie Museum of Art. Crosby, who joined the institution in 2015 as senior curator of modern and contemporary art, became the museum’s acting director in January 2019. He will assume his role as director on March 1.

“Eric has a deep commitment to the mission of Carnegie Museums and a clear understanding of what it will take to build on the distinctive strengths of the Carnegie Museum of Art,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “He was widely recognized as a creative and insightful curator before becoming acting director, and over the past year he has proven his ability to lead the museum’s talented staff as they lay the groundwork for the museum’s future.”

During his tenure at the museum, Crosby organized a number of exhibitions including “20/20: The Studio Museum in Harlem and Carnegie Museum of Art” (2017), a collaborative group exhibition that considered the state of American identity and politics; oversaw the reinstallation of the museum’s postwar and contemporary galleries; managed the museum’s Forum series, which presents the work of emerging and established artists such as Alison Knowles, Ian Cheng, and Ruth Root; and was instrumental in the acquisition of numerous works including Joan Brown’s The Room, Part 1, 1975, and Kerry James Marshall’s Untitled (Gallery), 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Crosby said: “For nearly 125 years, the museum has presented significant artworks from across the globe and inspired visitors through its exhibitions and collections as well as through the Carnegie International, the oldest and most prestigious survey of contemporary art in the United States. In this new chapter, I will continue to champion curatorial projects and educational initiatives that provoke critical conversations about our world and respond to the key social issues of our time, driving forward our team’s desire to redefine the role of art museums in the twenty-first century.”

