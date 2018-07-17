Eric Shiner Named Artistic Director of White Cube

Curator Eric Shiner is stepping down from his position as senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s to join White Cube in New York as artistic director. Shiner will take up the post this fall.

“White Cube has always been a true game changer in the cultural sphere,” Shiner said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join its dynamic team of passionate arts promoters and further develop the gallery’s global roster of artists.” He added: “My time at Sotheby’s has been incredibly rewarding, and I will miss working with my simply amazing colleagues. In the end, working with artists is my true passion, and this new role allows me to return to making sure the most relevant voices of our age are heard and celebrated.”

Previously, Shiner served as director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh from 2011 to 2016. He departed the museum to join the auction house as one of its first big hires for its new fine art division in September 2016. Managed by Amy Cappellazzo and Allan Schwartzman, the division hired Shiner to focus on driving sales.

Commenting on the appointment, White Cube’s global artistic director Susan May said, “Eric’s extensive experience with artists, collectors, and museums over several decades made him the ideal candidate to lead in the development of White Cube’s activities in the US.”