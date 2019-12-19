Eric Shiner to Lead Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works

Pioneer Works, the multidisciplinary nonprofit founded by artist Dustin Yellin in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, announced today that Eric Shiner has been hired as its first executive director. The art world veteran was previously head of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and senior vice president of contemporary art at Sotheby’s. Most recently, he served as artistic director of White Cube’s New York location.

“What started off as a dream for artist Dustin Yellin to create a space for the promotion of critical thinking and creativity has now morphed into a fully-functioning and dynamic nonprofit that promotes art, science, and a plethora of timely topics that empower and engage,” said Shiner. “The world-class team at Pioneer Works brings passion, commitment and innovation in all that they do, and I am very much looking forward to helping them and the board of directors further solidify our position as a ‘thought school’ of the future.”

In his new role, Shiner will work with Yellin and Gabriel Florenz, the founding artistic director and vice president, to execute the organization’s longterm vision and capital expansion plans. The nonprofit, which welcomes approximately 150,000 guests each year and offers 85 percent of its programming free-of-charge, has experienced a period of tremendous growth over the last five years with is planning to launch a $25 million capital campaign. He will take up the post on January 6, 2020.

Of the appointment, Janna Levin, chair and director of Pioneer Works said: “Pioneer Works has been a labor of love. We are building the world we want to live in and are moved and amazed by the community that has formed around a shared expression of such pure appreciation for the arts and sciences. Eric shares that vision and we’re excited for Pioneer Works to flourish with the expertise, good will, and leadership he brings.”

ALL IMAGES