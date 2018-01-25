Erie Art Museum Names Donna Douglass Interim Director

As the Erie Art Museum in Pennsylvania continues its search for new leadership, it announced that Donna Douglass has been named interim director. Susan Keim had served as the interim director for six months, but her contract expired on December 22, 2017.

“Having the strong interim team of Susan and now Donna puts us in the fortunate position to take our time identifying the right candidate to lead the museum into its next stage of success,” said board president Stephen Porter. “In the meantime, the quality of programing at the museum has continued without missing a beat, thanks to the EAM staff and curator Susan Barnett.”

Douglass has extensive nonprofit experience, including serving as director of arts in education at Arts Council of Erie (now Erie Arts and Culture), executive director of the YWCA of Erie (now Early Connections), and both a program officer and director of donor services at the Erie Community Foundation.