Eskenazi Museum of Art Appoints Lauren Richman Assistant Curator of Photography

The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University has hired art historian Lauren Richman as assistant curator of photography. The new position was created with a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation. Richman will serve in the role for three years. During her tenure, she will focus on researching the archive of American photographer, theorist, and educator Henry Holmes Smith, who was one of the first professors in the United States to conceptualize a MFA program in photography, and organizing a retrospective of his work that will be staged across a number of venues.

A scholar of the history of photography and twentieth-century art, Richman earned her PhD and MA in art history from Southern Methodist University. Her research centers on the relations between art and politics, images of conflict and documentary practice, and the intersections between art and visual mass culture. She has previously held curatorial and research positions at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the New Orleans Museum of Art and was recently awarded a Terra Foundation for American Art predoctoral fellowship at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren Richman to our curatorial staff, and we are grateful to the Henry Luce Foundation for their support of this important effort,” David A. Brenneman, the director of the Eskenazi, said in a statement. “The museum has a longstanding tradition of researching and exhibiting photography. Henry Holmes Smith’s archive contains countless treasures that warrant careful study, and we look forward to the results of Lauren’s research.”

