Eugene Hernandez Succeeds Kent Jones as Head of New York Film Festival

Eugene Hernandez, cofounder of the film industry website IndieWire, has been named director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF), which will hold its fifty-eighth edition from September 25 to October 11, 2020. Hernandez, who currently serves as Film at Lincoln Center’s deputy executive director, joined the organization in 2010 as its director of digital strategy. He takes the helm of the festival from Kent Jones, who led NYFF for seven years.

“This is a very exciting new chapter in the story of the New York Film Festival and Film at Lincoln Center,” said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center. “Eugene Hernandez is a singular presence in the film community, and when we began to consider the qualities needed for a person in this position, we knew we had the perfect person in-house already. His background as a journalist and founder of IndieWire as well as his more than eight years at FLC make him uniquely qualified to lead NYFF into a new era.”

The organization also announced that it is expanding the role of Dennis Lim, the director of programming at Film at Lincoln Center. In addition to overseeing the year-round programming, he will now also oversee the programming for NYFF and chair the committee that selects the Main Slate, among other sections. Lim will work with Hernandez to update the selection process and structure of the festival.

Since joining Film at Lincoln Center in 2013, Lim cochaired the New Directors/New Films selection committee, launched the annual Art of the Real festival, and organized numerous programs, including retrospectives of Jane Campion, George Cukor, Christian Petzold, Raúl Ruiz, Agnès Varda, and John Waters. He was previously the film editor of the ​Village Voice ​and the editorial director of the Museum of the Moving Image.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this new responsibility at a festival that has played a central role in the city’s film culture and that has meant so much to me personally,” said Lim. “At its heart, the New York Film Festival has always been about making a case for what matters in cinema, and beyond that, for the importance of cinema as an art form and as it relates to the world around us.”

