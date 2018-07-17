European ArtEast Foundation Names Inaugural Research Grant Recipients

The European ArtEast Foundation has announced the three inaugural recipients of its new research grant program, which it launched in collaboration with the Delfina Foundation this past April. By offering individual grants, which range from around $4,000 to $8,000, the London-based organizations hope to engage more curators and theorists in Eastern European art.

The recipients are curator and art historian Dominik Kurylek, who is working on a project on stage designer and director Leokadia Serafinowicz and modern puppetry in Poland; educator Caterina Preda, who is conducting research on socialist realism in 1950s Romania; and curator and cultural studies scholar Ianina Prudenko, who is studying early light installations in Ukraine.

The jury comprised Klara Kemp-Welch, a lecturer on twentieth-century modernism at the Courtauld Institute of Art; collector Nathalie Mamane-Cohen; Kasia Redzisz, a senior curator at Tate Liverpool; Delfina Foundation director Aaron Cezar; and European ArtEast Foundation chair Maria Rus Bojan, as well as other members of the European ArtEast Foundation team.