EVA International Releases Artist List for 2018 Edition

The Thirty-Eighth edition of Ireland’s EVA International announced today that fifty-six artists and collectives from twenty-seven countries—including the Netherlands, Yugoslavia, the Dominican Republic, Iran, Nicaragua, Madagascar, South Korea, Croatia, and Venezuela—will participate in its 2018 exhibition, opening on Saturday, April 14.

The biennial will use the painting Night Candles are Burnt Out, 1927, by Irish artist Seán Keating as its starting point. The work depicts an allegory of the Irish psyche at the advent of the construction of Ardnacrusha—a hydroelectric dam, built that same year. The dam became a symbol of early twentieth-century engineering and bolstered Ireland’s economy when the country was still working towards independence from Britain. According to the biennial, the integral work demonstrates how contemporary and historical artworks can generate dialogue on issues of nationhood and power.

Breaking tradition with previous iterations of the exhibition, the biennial will not have a title. Curator Inti Guerrero explained that the decision to forgo the title was made so that the biennial can emphasize the “International” in its name. “In our current state of nationalisms, hard-borders, protectionism and a complete change of course in humanity, where the liberal belief of a ‘never again’ seems to be dismantling, the word ‘International’ suddenly carries an important weight worth embracing,” Guerrero said.

The full list of artists is as follows:

Inji Aflatoun

Peju Alatise

Juan Dávila

Patrizio di Massimo

Roy Dib

Rita Duffy

Adrian Duncan and Feargal Ward

John Duncan

Juan Pablo Echeverri

Gonzalo Fuenmayor

John Gerrard

Dominique Gonzalez Foerster

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Laurent Grasso

Eileen Gray

Malala Andrialavidrazana

Alexander Apóstol

Artists’ Campaign to Repeal the Eighth Amendment

Jaime Ávila

Colin Booth

Lee Bul

José Castrellón

Viriya Chotpanyavisut

Steven Cohen

Bruce Conner

Akiq AW

Patricia Belli

Claire Halpin

Sanja Iveković

Mainie Jellett

Uchechukwu James-Iroha

Seán Keating

Sam Keogh

Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien

Napoles Marty

Francis Matthews

Julie Merriman

Kevin Mooney

Locky Morris

Isabel Nolan

Masahito Ono

David Pérez Karmadavis

John Rainey

Dan Rees

Marlon T. Riggs

Sutthirat Supaparinya

Beto Shwafaty

Mina Talaee

Jenna Tas

Darn Thorn

Top Lista Nadrealista

Nicolás Vizcaíno

Ian Wieczorek

Liu Xiaodong

Trevor Yeung