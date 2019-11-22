Eva Presenhuber to Open Second Zurich Gallery, David Zwirner to Represent Barbara Kruger, and More

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which has locations in Zurich and New York, is expanding its presence in the Swiss city. It will open a new Zurich outpost in a nineteenth-century building in the Rämistrasse, the cultural district, on January 25, 2020. The space will be inaugurated by an exhibition of Swiss artist Valentin Carron, who represented Switzerland at the 2013 Venice Biennale. The show will be followed by solo presentations of American artists Josh Smith, Sue Williams, and Joe Bradley.

“We have been very happy with our current Maag Areal gallery in Zurich-West, enjoying proximity to the Löwenbräukunst, and we will continue to stage important exhibitions here for years to come,” said dealer Eva Presenhuber. “I have been based in Zurich for thirty years now, and it has always been of vital importance to me to be able to bring fantastic international artists to the city. I am incredibly excited that we now have the opportunity to host more influential artists in Switzerland, and in such a culturally relevant neighborhood no less.”

UNTITLED, ART San Francisco has released the exhibitor list for its fourth edition. The fair will welcome nearly sixty international galleries and nonprofit arts organizations, from twelve countries and more than twenty cities. Taking place from January 17 to January 19, 2020, at San Francisco’s historic Pier 35 on the Embarcadero, the fair will introduce a new $10,000 prize, sponsored by eBay; host its first writer-in-residence, Brian Boucher; and partner with &Art& and its founder Micki Meng to launch a fund in support of Bay Area artists who need financial assistance. Newcomers to the fair include Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery (Luxembourg), Syntax Gallery and Osnova gallery (Moscow), and Federico Luger (Milan).

“The fourth edition of UNTITLED, ART San Francisco truly embodies the spirit of San Francisco,” said executive director, Manuela Mozo. “As a city known for its ethos of innovation and entrepreneurship, set against the backdrop of important social and cultural legacies, this edition of the fair brings together younger artists creating work in diverse media and speaking to a range of contemporary issues, paired with historically important artists who were harbingers of change and new ideas in the twentieth century.” The full list of participating galleries can be found here.

David Zwirner has announced its representation of artist Barbara Kruger in collaboration with Sprüth Magers. Born in 1945 in Newark, New Jersey, Kruger rose to prominence in the early eighties and is known for her collages, installations, billboards, videos and text-based works which often engage with issues of value, gender, marginality, power structures, and social constructs. Kruger was long represented by Mary Boone Gallery, which closed its doors earlier this year.

“I have greatly admired Barbara Kruger since I first saw her work at Monika Sprüth Galerie in Cologne more than thirty years ago,” said dealer David Zwirner. “Her work has become even more essential in the decades since, speaking truth to power and transitioning from the museum into mainstream culture. We are honored to represent her and look forward to exhibiting her work.”

Installation view of “Barbara Kruger: Belief + Doubt” (2012–ongoing) at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC. Photo: Cathy Carver © Barbara Kruger. Courtesy of Sprüth Magers and David Zwirner.



Lisson Gallery now represents the estate of leading Brazilian modernist Hélio Oiticica (1937–1980). The gallery’s first collaboration with the estate will be the unveiling of one of the last works conceived by the artist, Penetrável Macaléia, 1978—a seven-foot metal cube framed with brightly colored mesh panels surrounded by brick, rocks, sand, and tropical plants, which culminates his series of colorful, inhabitable sculptures known as Penetrables—at Art Basel Miami Beach in December. An exhibition dedicated to the artist will also open at its New York spaces in the fall of 2020.

Widely regarded as one of Brazil’s pioneers of contemporary art, Oiticica was a key member of the historic Rio de Janeiro-based Grupo Frente (1954–56) and of Brazilian Neo-Concretism (1959–61), which ultimately gave rise to the artistic movement known as Tropicalismo, named for a work of Oiticica’s from 1967. “Oiticica’s influence on the development of contemporary art both in Brazil and on the international stage is unrivalled,” said Alex Logsdail, executive director of Lisson. “His vanguard practice presents a clear dialogue with the experimental artists and exhibitions Lisson has supported throughout its history.”

Hollis Taggart adds artist William Buchina to its roster. Buchina primarily produces acrylic paintings and ink drawings that incorporate a wide spectrum of images, symbols, and conceptual references that are often lifted from their original contexts and dropped into a new narrative. Some of his most recent works depict various kinds of gatherings such as religious ceremonies, political rallies, and social situations configured in dense compositions as well as scenes of people in acts of praise or reverence in a kind of anthropological study of human behavior.

“William’s work is so dynamic in its layering of content. You can return to it many times and it will continue to reveal intricate and subtle fragments and moments, which are in turn funny, strange, unsettling, and pointed,” said gallerist Hollis Taggart. “We have been working with William for a number of years, and we are delighted to formally bring him into our program.” A selection of Buchina’s works will be featured in a two-person exhibition at the gallery in January 2020, which will be followed by a solo presentation at Hollis Taggart’s flagship location on West Twenty-Sixth in June of 2020.

Wu Chi-Tsung joins Sean Kelly. Trained from an early age in the practices of Chinese calligraphy, Chinese ink painting, watercolor and drawing, Wu Chi-Tsung produces a wide range of innovative work, encompassing photography, video, installation and painting, which explore perceptions of the physical and natural worlds. His work has been included in exhibitions at institutions such as the Mori Art Museum, Japan; National Museum Cardiff, United Kingdom; the Long Beach Museum of Art, Los Angeles; the Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico, and the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA), Beijing.

“We are delighted that Chi-Tsung is joining the gallery,” said Sean Kelly. “We included him in a group exhibition this summer and were profoundly impressed by his conceptual and artistic process, in which he combines contemporary techniques and traditional Chinese methods to create a unique amalgamation of different cultures, the past and the present.” Wu Chi-Tsung currently lives and works in Taipei and Berlin.

Wu Chi-Tsung. Courtesy of Sean Kelly, New York.

ALL IMAGES