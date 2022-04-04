Evelyn C. Hankins Named Head Curator of Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has appointed Evelyn C. Hankins as head curator. Hankins, who has worked as a curator at the Washington, DC, institution since 2008, is the first woman to lead the museum and will additionally will take charge of an all-female curatorial team. She succeeds Stéphane Aquin, who stepped down after five years in the position to helm the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts following the contested departure there of Nathalie Bondil. In her new role, Hankins will oversee the department responsible for planning exhibitions and commissioning artworks and will continue to shape the institution’s permanent collection.

“Throughout her Hirshhorn tenure, Evelyn has demonstrated an exceptional vision, scholarship, and creativity to establish herself as a transformative leader on the national stage,” said Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu. “Evelyn will continue to shepherd our museum’s collection and foster collaborations as we near our fiftieth anniversary, the revitalization of our sculpture garden, and continue to respond to and present the art, artists, and ideas of the moment.”

During her fourteen years at the Hirshhorn, Hankins organized fifteen exhibitions, including “Marcel Duchamp: The Barbara and Aaron Levine Collection” and “Pat Steir: Color Wheel” (both 2019); “Charline von Heyl: Snake Eyes” (2018–19); and Mark Bradford: Pickett’s Charge” (2017–21). She led the curation of the widely acclaimed “Robert Irwin: All the Rules Will Change” (2016) and brought into the museum’s collection works by Hilla and Bernd Becher, Charles Gaines, Jacqueline Humphries, Deborah Roberts, Fred Sandback, and Mary Weatherford, among others. Prior to arriving at the Hirshhorn, Hankins served as curator of collections and exhibitions at the Robert Hull Fleming Museum at the University of Vermont in Burlington and as an assistant curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

