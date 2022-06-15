Exhibitors Announced for Inaugural ART SG Fair in Singapore

Organizers of Singapore art fair ART SG have revealed more than 150 exhibitors from thirty countries who will be participating in the event’s inaugural edition, slated to take place in 2023 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Among the galleries who will be showing work are Almine Rech, Gagosian, Gladstone Gallery ,Lehmann Maupin, Pace, Perrotin, and Thaddaeus Ropac, all of which have one or more outposts in Asia. Participating galleries based in Asia, some with ties to the West, include Seoul’s Gallery Hyundai and One and J. Gallery, Taipei’s Liang Gallery, Tokyo’s MAKI Gallery, and Pearl Lam Galleries, which has branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A number of Singapore galleries will be represented, among them 39+ Art Space, Richard Koh Fine Art, ShanghART Gallery, STPI, and Yavuz Gallery.

The fair, which was originally announced in 2018, has encountered many stumbling blocks, first losing its backer, Art Basel parent MCH Group in a blow that caused the fair to shift dates from early to late November 2019. Shortly thereafter, organizers were forced to push the event forward to 2020 after participants asked for more time to prepare; the ensuing Covid-19 crisis caused cascading postponements to 2021, 2022, and now 2023, with MCH Group back on board, according to Artnews.

The fair, which will be divided into sections respectively highlighting veteran galleries (Galleries), young galleries (Future), solo and dual-artist presentations (Focus), and digital work (Reframe), arrives as the Asian art market continues to heat up, with major near art fairs planned to launch in Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea in the next year.

“We believe the launch of ART SG will crystallise Singapore’s position as an exceptional cultural venue within the international art landscape,” said ART SG director Shuyin Yang. “Through bringing the international art world to a location closer to home, ART SG will not only invite the world’s leading collectors and art leaders to experience Singapore and all that the region has to offer, but also encourage a new generation of emerging collectors to be inspired by the rich diversity of art immediately at our doorstep.”

A full list of participating galleries is below.

Galleries

39+ Art Space (Singapore)

A Lighthouse called Kanata (Tokyo)

Aicon Art (New York)

Alisan Fine Arts (Hong Kong)

Almine Rech (Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai)

Annely Juda Fine Art (London)

Arario Gallery (Seoul, Shanghai, Cheonan)

Art Seasons (Singapore, Beijing)

Axel Vervoordt Gallery (Antwerp, Hong Kong)

BANK (Shanghai)

Cardi Gallery (Milan, London)

de Sarthe (Hong Kong, Arizona, Beijing)

Dirimart (Istanbul)

Don Gallery (Shanghai)

Edward Tyler Nahem (New York)

Eric Firestone Gallery (New York, East Hampton)

ESLITE GALLERY (Taipei)

Esther Schipper (Berlin)

Flowers Gallery (London, New York, Hong Kong)

FOST Gallery (Singapore)

Gagosian (New York, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Gstaad, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong)

Gajah Gallery (Singapore, Yogyakarta)

Galería Casado Santapau (Madrid)

Galería Cayón (Madrid, Menorca, Manila)

Galeria Plan B (Berlin, Cluj)

Galerie du Monde (Hong Kong)

Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Zurich, New York, Vienna)

Galerie Forsblom (Helsinki)

Galerie Gisela Capitain (Cologne, Berlin)

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff (Paris)

Galerie Karsten Greve (Cologne, Paris, St. Moritz)

Galerie Knoell (Basel)

Galerie Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, Munich)

Galerie Vazieux (Paris)

GALLERIA CONTINUA (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris)

Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. (Bologna, Milan, Paris)

Gallery Baton (Seoul)

Gallery Espace (New Delhi)

Gallery Hyundai (Seoul, New York)

GALLERY TARGET (Tokyo)

Gallery Vacancy (Shanghai)

Gana Art (Seoul, Busan)

Gladstone Gallery (New York, Brussels, Seoul, Los Angeles)

Goodman Gallery (Johannesburg, Cape Town, London)

Hive Center for Contemporary Art (Beijing)

Ingleby (Edinburgh)

Ink Studio (Beijing)

iPreciation (Singapore)

Johyun Gallery (Busan, Seoul)

Josh Lilley (London)

Kavi Gupta (Chicago)

KÖNIG GALERIE (Berlin, London, Seoul, Vienna)

KOTARO NUKAGA (Tokyo)

Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery (Hong Kong)

Larkin Erdmann (Zurich)

LATITUDE 28 (New Delhi)

Lehmann Maupin (New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London)

LGDR (New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London)

Liang Gallery (Taipei)

MAKI Gallery (Tokyo)

Matthew Liu Fine Arts (Shanghai)

Meyer Riegger (Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel)

Michael Ku Gallery (Taipei)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Mizuma Gallery (Singapore, Tokyo)

neugerriemschneider (Berlin)

New Art Centre (Salisbury)

ONE AND J. Gallery (Seoul)

Ota Fine Arts (Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai)

Over the Influence (Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bangkok)

P.P.O.W (New York)

Pace Gallery (New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Geneva, Seoul, East Hampton, Palm Beach)

Pearl Lam Galleries (Hong Kong, Shanghai)

Peres Projects (Berlin, Seoul, Milan)

Perrotin (Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Dubai, New York)

Pi Artworks (London, Istanbul)

Richard Koh Fine Art (Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok)

Sadie Coles HQ (London)

Sakshi Gallery (Mumbai)

SCAI THE BATHHOUSE (Tokyo)

ShanghART Gallery (Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore)

Shibunkaku (Kyoto, Tokyo)

ShugoArts (Tokyo)

Sies + Höke (Dusseldorf)

Skarstedt (New York, London, Paris, East Hampton)

SPURS Gallery (Beijing)

Stephen Friedman Gallery (London)

STPI (Singapore)

Sullivan+Strumpf (Sydney, Singapore)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore, London)

Taka Ishii Gallery (Tokyo)

Tang Contemporary Art (Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul)

TEMPLON (Paris, Brussels)

Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul)

Tina Keng Gallery (Taipei)

TKG+ (Taipei)

Tomio Koyama Gallery (Tokyo)

Vadehra Art Gallery (New Delhi)

Victoria Miro (London, Venice)

Vigo (London)

Wada Fine Arts Y++ (Tokyo)

Waddington Custot (London)

White Cube (London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris)

Whitestone Gallery (Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Karuizawa)

Xavier Hufkens (Brussels)

Yavuz Gallery (Singapore, Sydney)

Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery (Osaka)

Zilberman (Istanbul, Berlin)

Focus

albertz benda (New York, Los Angeles)

Art Front Gallery (Tokyo)

artcommune gallery (Singapore)

Artinformal (Manila)

Beyond Gallery (Taipei)

Carl Kosty l (London, Stockholm, Milan)

Chambers Fine Art (New York)

Galerie Urs Meile (Beijing, Lucerne)

Galerie Zink (Waldkirchen)

Harper’s (New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles)

HdM GALLERY (Beijing, London)

ISA Art and Design (Jakarta, Yogyakarta)

Jack Bell Gallery (London, Sydney)

Klemm’s (Berlin)

KOSAKU KANECHIKA (Tokyo)

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London, Berlin, Nevlunghavn)

Kukje Gallery (Seoul, Busan)

Lawang Wangi Creative Space (Bandung)

MadeIn Gallery (Shanghai)

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY (Turku)

Make Room Gallery (Los Angeles)

Nicolas Krupp (Basel)

Ode to Art (Singapore)

Richard Saltoun Gallery (London, Rome)

SAC Gallery (Bangkok)

Shrine Empire (New Delhi)

Starkwhite (Auckland, Queenstown)

STATION (Melbourne, Sydney)

The Columns Gallery (Seoul, Singapore)

The Drawing Room (Manila)

Unit London (London)

Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Seoul, Dallas)

Vin Gallery (Ho Chi Minh City)

Workplace (London)

Yeo Workshop (Singapore)

Yutaka Kikutake Gallery (Tokyo)

Futures

1PROJECTS (Bangkok)

856G / Tropical Futures Institute (Cebu)

Art Porters (Singapore)

Capsule Shanghai (Shanghai)

CHRISTINE PARK GALLERY (New York, Shanghai)

Cuturi Gallery (Singapore)

Galerie Julien Cadet (Paris)

Linseed Projects (Shanghai)

Nunu Fine Art (Taipei)

P21 (Seoul)

Tabula Rasa Gallery (Beijing, London)

Warin Lab Contemporary (Bangkok)

Reframe

bitforms gallery (New York, San Francisco)

GAZELL.iO (London)

Gallery Hyundai (Seoul, New York)

Galerie Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, Munich)

Kate Vass Galerie (Zurich)

The Columns Gallery (Seoul, Singapore)

Vanguard Gallery (Shanghai)

Institut / Unit London (London)

ALL IMAGES