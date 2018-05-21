Expert Confirms that Painting Found by Dutch Dealer Is a Rembrandt

Dutch dealer and Rembrandt specialist Jan Six claims that he has discovered a new painting by the artist, Portrait of a Young Gentleman. The world’s leading authority on the master, Ernst van de Wetering, has endorsed the finding.

In an interview with the New York Times, van de Wetering said that he had no doubt that the work was by the artist’s hand and called it an “interesting contribution” to his oeuvre. The leading scholar, known for his comprehensive catalogue of Rembrandt’s work, The Corpus of Rembrandt Paintings, said that he will add the canvas to the six-volume register as painting No. 342. Norbert Middelkoop, the curator of paintings, printings, and drawings at the Amsterdam Museum, also supports the attribution.

If they are right, the painting will be the first unknown Rembrandt painting to be authenticated in forty-four years. Six purchased Portrait of a Young Gentleman in 2016, for approximately $185,000 at Christie’s in London. The auction house labeled the work “from the school of Rembrandt.”

Six is the descendant of a seventeenth-century burgher who sat for Rembrandt’s Portrait of Jan Six in 1654. He spent eighteen months conducting research on the piece, studied paint samples, completed an x-radiography analysis, and consulted with various experts in order to verify his claim. Six plans to eventually sell the work, which will most likely have an estimated worth in the millions.

Before Six names a price for the piece, he may first have to convince other scholars in the field. David de Witt, the senior curator at the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam, would like to study the work further before he offers an opinion on who authored it. Petria Noble, head of paintings conservation at Rijksmuseum, also said that more research needs to be done.