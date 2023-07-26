Expo Chicago Announces Curators for 2024 Edition

Expo Chicago, the city’s international exposition of contemporary and modern art, has named Amara Antilla, senior curator at large at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) in Cincinnati, and Rosario Güiraldes, curator of visual arts at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, as program curators of its 2024 iteration, to take place April 11–14 of that year. Antilla will have charge of the “IN/SITU” section, which presents installations scattered throughout the fair’s main venue, Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, while Güiraldes will curate the “Exposure” section. Typically featuring solo and two-artist presentations by galleries that have been in operation for ten years or less, this year’s edition of “Exposure” will highlight emerging artists and exhibition programs.

“Expo Chicago is an international art fair deeply rooted in the cultural ecosystem of Chicago and the broader Midwest region, and this year we are thrilled to have for the first time two section curators that represent institutions from our region, while also bringing incredible international expertise and perspective to our programs,” said Kate Sierzputowski, the event’s artistic director, in a statement. “We are committed to platforming local-global idea exchange throughout the exposition, and the frameworks these two powerhouse curators bring to each program further strengthens this vision.”

Antilla arrives to Expo Chicago with a wealth of knowledge regarding the region’s role in and impact on the global art scene. While at CAC, she has curated or co-curated group shows including 2022’s “The Regional,” the first major multi-museum survey of artists living and working in the Midwest; “Breaking Water” (2022), which explored feminism, water, and liquidity; and “Wild Frictions: The Politics and Poetics of Interruption” (2021), which investigated the effects of minor disruptions on human behavior. Before joining CAC, she was a curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

The Buenos Aires–born Güiraldes is an expert on contemporary art of the Global South. Before joining the Walker this year, she was an associate curator at the Drawing Center in New York, where she organized solo exhibitions of artists including Xiyadie, Fernanda Laguna, Ebecho Muslimova, and Guo Fengyi. Prior to her 2017 arrival there, she curated the exhibition “Forensic Architecture: Towards an Investigative Aesthetics”; the 2017–18 show, which appeared first at the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art and then at the University Museum of Contemporary Art, Mexico City, earned the interdisciplinary collective Forensic Architecture a Turner Prize nomination.

ALL IMAGES