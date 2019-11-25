Expo Chicago Names Curators of 2020 Program

Expo Chicago, the city’s International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, which is returning to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall in September 2020, has selected Marcella Beccaria, the chief curator of Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea in Italy, and Humberto Moro, the deputy director of Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, as section curators of its upcoming edition. Beccaria will be in charge of Expo Chicago’s on-site installation program “In/Situ” and Moro will oversee “Exposure,” which showcases solo and two-artist presentations by emerging galleries.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Marcella Beccaria, whose vision has contributed to shape one of the strongest museums in Europe,” said Expo Chicago’s artistic director Stephanie Cristello. “Her interdisciplinary approach will lend a new perspective to our large-scale installation program, as well as Humberto Moro, whose highly-respected and rigorous approach with galleries in the US and Latin America will provide a unique understanding of what it means to exhibit within the expansive context of the Americas.”

Both appointments follow the curators’ inclusion in the exposition’s “Curatorial Initiatives” program, which offers midcareer and established curators the opportunity to participate in the annual event. Beccaria and Moro follow Jacob Fabricius, the artistic director of the Kunsthal Aarhaus in Denmark, and Naima J. Keith, vice president of education and public programs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, who served as curator of “In/Situ” and “Exposure,” respectively, for Expo Chicago in 2019.

