Fabric Workshop and Museum Named Christina Vassallo Executive Director

The Fabric Workshop and Museum (FWM) in Philadelphia has appointed Christina Vassallo as its next executive director. Vassallo comes to the institution from SPACES Cleveland, where she currently serves as executive and artistic director. She replaces Susan Talbott, who retired following nearly four years at the helm of FWM in September.

“Christina Vassallo’s set of experiences brings an outlook which is vibrant, relevant, and forward thinking, and that will complement the leadership and vision of her predecessors,” the museum’s board president Maja Paumgarten Parker said in a statement. “Her arrival marks a moment of growth and change, and a new chapter at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, which was founded by Kippy Stroud. Kippy’s vision, passion, and ability to draw in and support artists and their projects is recognized far and wide, and was championed by her successor, Susan Talbott.”

Prior to joining SPACES in February 2014—where she launched a $3 million capital campaign and oversaw the organization’s relocation to a new home in 2017—Vassallo served as executive director of Flux Factory in Queens, New York; associate director of Kinz, Tillou + Feigen Gallery in Manhattan; and assistant curator at the American Federation of Arts. Commenting on her new role, Vassallo said she is “thrilled by the opportunity to bolster the sustainability and creative community of FWM to meet the needs of our ever-changing world.”

